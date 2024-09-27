UAE President thanks former US President Donald Trump during his US visit

As part of his official visit to the United States, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed appreciation for former US President Donald Trump’s efforts to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

His Highness met with Trump today, September 27, 2024.

During the meeting, His Highness emphasized that relations between the UAE and US have flourished for over 50 years thanks to their partnership based on a shared vision of progress and prosperity, state news agency WAM reported.

His Highness had earlier visited US President Joe Biden at the White House, as well as the National Children’s Hospital, and met with Emirati students and NASA graduates.