Putting patients first: Pinoy healthcare workers bring family values to patient care

In Filipino culture, family is often seen as the top priority. While this is true for many, it’s a different story for healthcare professionals who must choose to save other people’s lives, even if it means sacrificing precious time with their own loved ones.

However, this doesn’t mean they choose work over their personal lives. Instead, it’s about going beyond the call of duty, caring for their patients as if they were their own family.

Two Filipino healthcare professionals, Dr. Emelyn Roux and Winston Guevarra, a Registered Nurse who ranked 4th in the 2023 Special Professional Licensure Examination for nurses, show this kind of dedication. For them, it’s not just about missing family events—it’s about answering a higher calling, making their patients feel like family, and finding purpose in the work they do every day.

“I’m very family-oriented. I cherish spending time with my loved ones, especially during special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries,” Guevarra shared. “But more often than not, I miss these moments because of work.”

“I love my career and I embraced this sacrifice because this is part of what I oathed as a nurse,” he added.

Dr. Roux also agrees, saying that she had to give up her time not only for family and special occasions but her time and even sleep as well.

“The greatest sacrifice we had to make was to have 24 hours of hospital duty that extends up to 33 hours, which occurs every 3 days,” she said, explaining that these long shifts can wear one out both mentally and physically.

“Nevertheless, despite these sacrifices and endless process of learning, life seems incomplete without them. What matters is the difference we made and will make in people’s lives,” she added.

Turning the other cheek

While these sacrifices seem to be worthy of praise, some patients just cannot give back the same amount of love poured into them. Dr. Roux shared that one of the most challenging things faced in the workplace is an irate patient.

To deal with the situation, she had to start with self-talk and accept the challenge of handling the matter in a constructive way.

She also said she had to practice “attentive listening with empathy and without being judgemental” to fully understand the patient. “Just rise to the occasion, listen intently, show empathy, and resolve problems promptly,” Dr. Roux said.

Guevarra has a similar experience with an “uncooperative” patient. “I managed it by being calm and having patience because I believe that this kind of patient needs more attention and special treatment,” Guevarra said, explaining how he had to keep repeating instructions and doing activities one at a time to avoid overwhelming and confusing his patient.

Never waver

Despite facing rejection and at times not receiving full appreciation from their patients, Filipino healthcare professionals remain unwavering in their commitment. For them, it’s not about recognition but about making a difference. In the end, the sacrifice is always worth it.

“We stand out because we know how to sacrifice,” Guevarra said. “We can give up a part of ourselves for the benefit of everyone.”