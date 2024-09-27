Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Putting patients first: Pinoy healthcare workers bring family values to patient care

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino12 mins ago

In Filipino culture, family is often seen as the top priority. While this is true for many, it’s a different story for healthcare professionals who must choose to save other people’s lives, even if it means sacrificing precious time with their own loved ones.

However, this doesn’t mean they choose work over their personal lives. Instead, it’s about going beyond the call of duty, caring for their patients as if they were their own family.

Two Filipino healthcare professionals, Dr. Emelyn Roux and Winston Guevarra, a Registered Nurse who ranked 4th in the 2023 Special Professional Licensure Examination for nurses, show this kind of dedication. For them, it’s not just about missing family events—it’s about answering a higher calling, making their patients feel like family, and finding purpose in the work they do every day.

“I’m very family-oriented. I cherish spending time with my loved ones, especially during special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries,” Guevarra shared. “But more often than not, I miss these moments because of work.”

Win Guevarra RN 2
Winston Guevarra

“I love my career and I embraced this sacrifice because this is part of what I oathed as a nurse,” he added.

Dr. Roux also agrees, saying that she had to give up her time not only for family and special occasions but her time and even sleep as well.

“The greatest sacrifice we had to make was to have 24 hours of hospital duty that extends up to 33 hours, which occurs every 3 days,” she said, explaining that these long shifts can wear one out both mentally and physically.

Dr Emelyn Roux 1
Dr. Emelyn Roux

“Nevertheless, despite these sacrifices and endless process of learning, life seems incomplete without them. What matters is the difference we made and will make in people’s lives,” she added.

Turning the other cheek

While these sacrifices seem to be worthy of praise, some patients just cannot give back the same amount of love poured into them. Dr. Roux shared that one of the most challenging things faced in the workplace is an irate patient.

To deal with the situation, she had to start with self-talk and accept the challenge of handling the matter in a constructive way.

She also said she had to practice “attentive listening with empathy and without being judgemental” to fully understand the patient. “Just rise to the occasion, listen intently, show empathy, and resolve problems promptly,” Dr. Roux said.

Guevarra has a similar experience with an “uncooperative” patient. “I managed it by being calm and having patience because I believe that this kind of patient needs more attention and special treatment,” Guevarra said, explaining how he had to keep repeating instructions and doing activities one at a time to avoid overwhelming and confusing his patient.

Never waver

Despite facing rejection and at times not receiving full appreciation from their patients, Filipino healthcare professionals remain unwavering in their commitment. For them, it’s not about recognition but about making a difference. In the end, the sacrifice is always worth it.

“We stand out because we know how to sacrifice,” Guevarra said. “We can give up a part of ourselves for the benefit of everyone.”

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino12 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2024 09 27 at 12.13.23 PM

Free webinar to tackle real estate investments for OFWs at a young age

7 seconds ago
Ybeth Photo 2024 09 27T162912.631

Alice Guo Pleads not guilty to human trafficking charges

1 hour ago
Ybeth Photo 2024 09 27T154547.541

KC Concepcion resumes fitness routine after years of inactivity

2 hours ago
Ybeth Photo 2024 09 27T152835.498

PBA player John Amores and brother released after posting bail for attempted homicide charges

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button