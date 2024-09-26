NAIA terminal fees to increase by September 2025

The new operator of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) confirmed that the airport fees would increase by September 2025.

On Facebook, the NAIA page posted its fee adjustments, clearing people of their speculations.

According to the post, the terminal fee for domestic flights will increase from P200 to P390, while the fee for international flights will go up from P550 to P950. However, OFWs will continue to be exempted from paying the international departure fee.

Airline aeronautical charges will also rise, leading to higher airfare costs.

The fee adjustments were pre-determined and set by the government and its financial adviser for the Public-Private Partnership project, the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), led by San Miguel Holdings Corp. in partnership with Incheon International Airport Corp., also cleared that they will have no hand in setting the fee adjustments.

The ADB, along with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) benchmarked the rates against international standards, reflecting the costs of operating a modern airport. NAIA has not changed in over 20 years, which is resulted in its decline and hindered its modernization.

The goal is to have the passengers benefit from the improved overall experience after the fees are adjusted.

The NNIC will remit 82.16 percent of its revenues to the government, having already made an upfront payment of PHP 30 billion and committing to pay PHP 2 billion annually for the next 25 years. It has also pledged to invest at least PHP 170 billion for the rehabilitation and modernization of NAIA, projecting that this will generate around PHP 1 trillion in revenue for the government.

Despite the terminal changes, the Philippine government will maintain full ownership of NAIA and its newly upgraded facilities.