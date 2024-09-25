OWWA: 6 tips to protect yourself from fake job offers

You’re simply looking for greener pastures and achieve greater dreams. After searching for better opportunities, a job offer from a search app fills you with hope. However, to your dismay, the company’s HR is asking you for a hefty sum of money before they begin the hiring process.

Run fast—this could be a fake job offer! This is just one of the many scenarios of Filipinos looking for jobs abroad.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has posted tips on their Facebook page of tips on how you can protect yourself from online scams and fake job offers abroad.

Tip #1: Verify the job offer.

When looking for a job, we are oftentimes advised to visit the website of the company we are applying to, not just to understand their values and show our genuine desire to work for them. Now, there is an even more important reason: to ensure the company is legitimate.

According to OWWA, check the company’s official website and social media pages. Do not simply believe in the job ads that you see online.

Tip #2: Do not send money.

One red flag among fake job offers and scams is when you are asked to pay for processing or placement fees. Many people have fallen victim to such scams. They were asked to pay in exchange for a promised job but in the end, they never hear back from the company.

One Dubai resident shared her experience of how she was shortlisted as one of the 30 candidates interviewed by a company. The fraudulent company asked her to pay AED 170, with the promise of starting work the next day and enjoying two days off per week. She was given a fake receipt, but upon returning home, she realized the company never provided the workplace location. For this reason, you must not give any amount of money when the hiring process has not even started to take place!

Tip #3: Call the company’s number.

For a job hunter, discovering they’ve called a fake contact number can be heartbreaking. Many illegal companies post fake contact numbers on websites and social media. Make sure to give them a ring first—and if needed, visit the company physically to verify their legitimacy.

Tip #4: Read the reviews online.

Whether it is Glassdoor or Google Reviews, reading them can be a huge help for job hunters. You will immediately know if the company scams people—and if they are legitimate, you will know if the company values their people and if their employees actually love them.

Tip #5: Check with OWWA and other government agencies.

If you want to be extra sure, you can reach out to OWWA as well as other government agencies, such as the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), the Philippine Embassy to the UAE, and the Migrant Workers Office (MWO). Ask these government agencies if they have information on the company in question.

Tip #6: Report the scam.

The scams never end—unless they are reported. Although more fraudulent companies will pop up in the future, one can save other job hunters from the same ordeal. OWWA urges everyone to report scam job offers, whether you have fallen victim or come across a suspicious job offer that seems fake. Your action could protect others from the same stress.

As OFWs, pursuing better opportunities is commendable, especially when striving to improve our lives and support our loved ones. Just remember, while the grass may seem greener on the other side, you must make sure that what you see is genuine and not just an illusion. Stay vigilant and make informed choices for a brighter future abroad!