President Marcos appoints Andres as new Energy Regulatory Commission OIC

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Department of Justice Undersecretary Jesse Hermogenes Andres as the officer-in-charge chairperson and chief executive officer of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), effective immediately, according to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

“In order to ensure the continuous and effective delivery of public service, please be informed that MR. JESSE HERMOGENES T. ANDRES is hereby designated as Officer-in-Charge Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), effective immediately, until a replacement is designated or until otherwise directed by this Office,” a copy of the Office of the President memorandum posted on Facebook by the PCO today, September 21, said.

 

Andres’ appointment follows the preventive suspension of ERC Chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta by the Office of the Ombudsman earlier this month.

The action was prompted by a neglect of duty complaint from the National Association of Electricity Consumers for Reforms, which alleged that the ERC failed to “recalculate the rate of Meralco that protects the interest of the public.”

Andres is the executive director of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking and previously served as chief of staff to former Vice President Noli De Castro.

