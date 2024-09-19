Tulfo brothers, former lawmakers lead latest OCTA senatorial survey

Television personalities, former lawmakers, and a number of reelectionists are leading the race for the Senate in the latest OCTA Research survey.

Former Social Welfare Secretary and ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo topped the poll, followed closely by his brother, radio host Ben Tulfo. They are the siblings of incumbent Sen. Raffy Tulfo.

Also making it into the so-called “Magic 12” were ex-Senate President Vicente Sotto III and former Senators Ping Lacson and Manny Pacquiao. Sotto, Lacson, and Pacquiao all ran in the 2022 elections, with Sotto vying for the vice presidency, and Lacson and Pacquiao running for president—none of them won.

Several current senators also secured spots in the rankings, including Bong Go, Francis Tolentino, Pia Cayetano, Bong Revilla, Lito Lapid, Bato de la Rosa, and Imee Marcos.

Notably, former President Rodrigo Duterte remains a popular contender, placing between 7th and 15th. His sons, Davao City Mayor Baste Duterte and Davao 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte were ranked 16th to 24th.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos and renowned cardiologist Willie Ong also appeared on the list of senatorial hopefuls.

The filing of certificates of candidacy for the midterm elections is set for October 1 to 8.

The survey, conducted from August 28 to September 2, included 1,200 respondents who were asked to name their top 12 choices for the May 12, 2025 elections. OCTA Research noted that the poll has a ±3% margin of error with a 95% confidence level.