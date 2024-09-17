Sedan recovered from Al Jaddaf waters, 2 passengers unharmed

The Dubai Ports Police’s Marine Rescue Division has recovered a sedan that fell off the dockside in Al Jaddaf, Bur Dubai.

Col. Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi, Deputy Director of the Ports Police Station, confirmed that two young men were inside the vehicle when the accident occurred, but managed to come out safely.

“Both managed to exit safely after the windshield broke due to the direct collision with a docked yacht,” Al Naqbi said.

The car collided with a parked yacht before falling into the waters.

“Marine rescue patrols, maritime security units, and a local area patrol quickly rushed to the scene. Fortunately, it was confirmed that the two young men had escaped from the car, and their safety was ensured, with no one else found inside,” Al Naqbi said, following the report they received.

Captain Abdul Rahman Bourguiba, Head of the Marine Rescue Division, stated that divers assessed and secured the car with ropes before it was lifted from the seabed and brought back to the dockside.

Bourguiba emphasized the importance of regular vehicle maintenance and strict adherence to safety measures and traffic laws. He also reminded the public to contact 999 for emergencies or 901 for non-emergency situations and advised marine users to use the ‘Sail Safely’ service for reporting incidents quickly.