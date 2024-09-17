Dubai launches ‘Ajyal’ program to boost religious awareness in schools

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai has introduced the “Ajyal” program aimed at boosting religious awareness among school students across the city.

In collaboration with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the program is part of the “Gharas Al-Khayr” initiative, which aims to promote mutual understanding and strengthen connections among everyone involved in the educational setting.

The Ajyal program is set to run throughout the whole school year, which features interactive workshops, lectures, and dialogues led by experts.

IACAD Director-General Ahmed Darwish Al-Mehairi emphasized that “Ajyal” is a key step in creating a collaborative environment for students and educators.

“The launch of the ‘Ajyal’ programme represents a crucial step toward achieving our vision of fostering a collaborative language to meet our goals by creating an environment for students, parents, and educational bodies using the department’s available resources. This initiative reflects institutional collaboration among entities in Dubai,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aisha Abdullah Miran, Director-General of KHDA, praised the programme’s role in addressing social issues and encouraging positive engagement within the school community.

“We appreciate the launch of the ‘Ajyal’ programme, which is a result of the ongoing efforts by our colleagues at the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department to raise awareness among the emerging generations about important social phenomena and to build positive interaction platforms,” Miran said.