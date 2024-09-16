Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Switzerland tops global rankings as best country in the world for 2024

Switzerland remains the best country in the world for 2024.

This is the seventh time Switzerland has claimed the top spot in the Best Countries Ranking by US News and World Report—except for those times when Germany and Canada hogged the spot in 2016 and 2021, respectively.

The study, conducted in partnership with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, involved nearly 17,000 participants from 89 countries worldwide.

It also involved 10 categories of analysis like Heritage, Power, Entrepreneurship, Social Purpose, Movers, Cultural Influence and more.

According to the categories, Switzerland ranked second best in the Open for Business category, which meant that the country is “considered a haven for capitalists and corporations.” It also ranked third in the Quality of Life category, with many people seeing it as a country “treating their citizens well.”

Additionally, Switzerland was ranked highly for political stability.

Here’s the full list of the 10 best countries in the world for 2024:

  1. Switzerland
  2. Japan
  3. USA
  4. Canada
  5. Australia
  6. Sweden
  7. Germany
  8. United Kingdom
  9. New Zealand
  10. Denmark

There are currently 8.85 million people living in Switzerland, with a “low unemployment” rate, “a skilled labor force,” and “one of the highest gross domestic products per capita in the world,” as described by US News.

