Department of Health-Abu Dhabi issues new guidelines to enhance autism care

The Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DoH) has released new guidelines aimed at enhancing autism care, as part of the emirate’s efforts towards improving support and services for its People of Determination.

The Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) Guidelines for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) are aligned with Abu Dhabi’s Comprehensive Strategy for People of Determination 2020-2024, which “seeks to shift the perception of disabilities from a medical to a societal and rights-based model,” reported state news agency WAM.

The comprehensive strategy, introduced in September four years ago, addresses the needs of people of determination in the areas of health, rehabilitation, education, employment, social care and social security, as well as social engagement, sports, culture and tourism.

As part of the Emirate's efforts to improve care for People of Determination, the DoH announced the release of the new Applied Behavioural Analysis (ABA) Guidelines for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

According to the WAM article, applied behavior analysis (ABA) is a kind of research-based behavior therapy for people with autism and other developmental disorders, designed to increase the positive behaviors and decrease the negative ones.

Apart from offering comprehensive care and advance ABA therapy, the objectives of the new guidelines also include standardizing autism care, providing a framework that integrates evidence-based practices with international standards, and empowering healthcare and education professionals to collaborate seamlessly in order to deliver a holistic and impactful care for patients with ASD.

“Abu Dhabi is dedicated to fostering an inclusive environment that ensures equitable access for People of Determination, empowering them to reach their full potential. Reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for healthcare, the release of the ABA guidelines marks another proactive approach taken by the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi to elevate specialized care and enhance healthcare outcomes in the Emirate,” said Dr. Rashed Obaid Al Suwaidi, DoH executive director of Healthcare Workforce Planning.

”By ensuring that ABA services are standarized and accessible, we reaffirm our commitment to building a resilient and inclusive healthcare system where collaboration between healthcare and education thrives to enhance the health and well-being of all community members,” he added.