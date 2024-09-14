UAE President, Minister of Interior meet DILG Secretary

H.E. Benjamin Abalos Jr., Secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) of the Republic of the Philippines, was warmly welcomed by UAE President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

The meeting, which took place at the iconic Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, reflects the strong and enduring relationship between the UAE and the Philippines, now spanning 50 years.

H.E. Abalos conveyed the heartfelt greetings of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., along with wishes for the UAE’s continued prosperity and the further deepening of UAE-Philippines relations. The visit further underscores the robust bilateral ties between the two nations, showcasing their mutual commitment to fostering cooperation in various sectors, including trade, labor, and security.

DILG Secretary meets Minister of Interior

As part of his official visit to the United Arab Emirates, H.E. Abalos also met with H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior. Their discussions, held in Abu Dhabi, focused on fortifying bilateral relations between the two nations, specifically in the critical areas of policing and security.

A key point in their discussions was the integration of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in combating organized and transnational crimes. Both leaders emphasized the importance of leveraging these advanced tools to strengthen law enforcement efforts and protect societies from evolving criminal threats.

Meeting with Dubai Police

H.E. Abalos was also warmly welcomed by the Dubai Police, meeting with H.E. Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, during a visit to the General Headquarters.

During his visit, H.E. Abalos was given a comprehensive tour of Dubai Police’s state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre. He was briefed on their cutting-edge security services, including a 3D map of Dubai used for monitoring, the advanced patrol dispatching system that ensures rapid emergency response, and the innovative ‘Drone Box’ system, which deploys automated drones to reduce emergency response times to just one minute, significantly enhancing crime detection and overall public safety.

The visit concluded with Abalos receiving a commemorative shield from Al Marri, featuring a three-dimensional replica of Naif Police Station, Dubai’s first police station.

Abalos thanks OFWs

H.E. Abalos expressed his deep gratitude to the OFWs in the UAE for their outstanding reputation in the country.

“Sa ating mga kababayan po sa UAE, ako’y taos pusong nagpapasalamat sa inyo. Alam niyo, kaya po ako’y naging madikit kay Sheikh Saif saka po kay President Mohammed, at sa karamihan, kasi po ang impresyon nila na nakuha, ay dahil sa inyo. I’m so proud of you,” H.E. Abalos said.

He also extended the Philippine President’s thanks to the OFWs residing in the UAE. “Tumataba ang puso ko pag naririnig ko yung sakripisyo po ninyo. Yung iba po sa inyo, yung pamilya, nasa Pilipinas. Pero, maraming salamat, mga kababayan,” he added.

Watch Abalos thank OFWs here:

Abalos’s primary purpose for visiting the UAE

In an exclusive interview with The Filipino Times, H.E. Abalos shared that the primary purpose of his visit to the UAE was to bring back to the Philippines a Filipino offender named alias “Teddy Mejia” wanted for sexually exploiting 111 female children, some as young as nine years old.

“Teddy Mejia” was arrested in Dubai, UAE, following two Red Notices issued by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and Interpol.

Mejia faces multiple charges, including seven counts of violating RA 9208 (Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003), RA 10364 (Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act), seven counts under RA 11930 (Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act), as well as one count of rape.