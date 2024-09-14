Marcos’ birthday party a surprise from friends — Palace

In a statement, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said the party held at a hotel in Pasay City for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s 67th birthday was organized by his old friends.

“After a tiring day filled with official engagements, he attended a party thrown by his old friends at a hotel in Pasay, and to his surprise and appreciation, music was provided by Duran Duran,” the PCO said. Duran Duran is an English pop rock band known for their influential music and iconic 1980s hits.

Malacañang said that Marcos spent the first part of his special day “as just another busy day in the office, with the same dedication to his job that has marked his presidency,” adding that “he traveled hundreds of kilometers to grant farmers a condonation of their debts and gifted them with a new financing program that will boost farm yields and farmers’ incomes.

“He ordered the payment of the bills incurred that day by qualified patients in third-level DOH hospitals. He opened the gates of Malacañang, where food booths awaited people from all walks of life who came from near and far to greet him a happy birthday.”

Meanwhile, the party was held “at no cost to the government,” according to Acting PCO Secretary Cesar Chavez.