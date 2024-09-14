Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

French Ambassador shares tips for Filipinos applying for Schengen Visa

French Ambassador to the Philippines, Marie Fontanel, shared valuable tips for Filipinos looking to boost their chances of securing a Schengen visa.

Speaking to reporters, she emphasized the importance of early planning before applying for the visa, which grants access to some of Europe’s top travel destinations.

A Schengen visa allows non-EU citizens, including Filipinos, to visit multiple European countries for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

French Ambassador Marie Fontanel highlighted that one common reason for visa denials is the submission of incomplete requirements, urging applicants to ensure all necessary documents are prepared before applying.

Moreover, the Ambassador pointed out that incomplete requirements not only lead to potential denials but can also slow down the entire application process, causing delays for Filipinos eager to travel to Europe.

Fontanel stressed that if an applicant’s files are incomplete, it is highly likely that Paris will reject the visa. Her top advice is to prepare well in advance and ensure all necessary documents are in order before submission.

“My best advice is to take the time in advance, get well informed and please have a comprehensive file. That might help,” Fontanel told reporters.

Most EU countries, except for Ireland and Cyprus, are part of the Schengen Area, Other states not part of the EU, such as Iceland, Switzerland, Norway, and Liechtenstein have also joined the Schengen Area.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino15 seconds ago
