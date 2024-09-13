Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Benhur Abalos meet to boost UAE-PH security cooperation

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, recently met with Benjamin de Castro Abalos Jr., Secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) of the Philippines.

During their discussions, they focused on enhancing bilateral relations between the UAE and the Philippines, with a particular emphasis on collaboration in police and security efforts. Both leaders explored ways in which these partnerships could mutually benefit their nations.

Moreover, the meeting underscored the pivotal role of technology and artificial intelligence in monitoring and combating organized and transnational crimes. Both leaders emphasized how these advancements are key to ensuring long-term stability and security for their respective societies.

The meeting was attended by General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior; Brigadier Dr. Ali bin Dhaen Al Ghafli, Director General of the Minister’s Office; Brigadier Saeed Ali Lootah, Acting Director General of Penal and Correctional Institutions; Brigadier Saud Musabah Al Saadi, Director General of Relations and Protocol; Brigadier Saeed Tuwair Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Federal Criminal Police and Federal Anti-Narcotics Department; Brigadier Khalid Al Shamsi, Director of the Coast Guard at the National Guard; and Lieutenant Colonel Dana Humaid Al Marzouqi, Director General of the International Affairs Office from the UAE side.

From the Philippine side, the meeting was also attended by Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the UAE; Major General Roel S. Rivera, Commander-in-Chief of the Department of Prisons and Penalties; and Major General Portia Manalad, Head of the Women and Child Protection Center at the Philippine National Police.

Earlier in an inclusive interview with The Filipino Times, Abalos shared that a key reason for his visit to the UAE was to secure the extradition of a wanted Filipino sex offender, known by the alias “Teddy Mejia.”

He was arrested in Dubai, UAE, following two Red Notices issued by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and Interpol.

Mejia faces multiple charges, including seven counts of violating RA 9208 (Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003), RA 10364 (Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act), seven counts under RA 11930 (Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act), as well as one count of rape.