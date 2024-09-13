DND opposes anew Quiboloy’s military custody request

The Department of National Defense (DND) filed a second comment-opposition on Friday against a motion by Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy and his co-accused seeking transfer to military custody.

DND Assistant Secretary Erik Lawrence S. Dy confirmed that the filing took place at the Quezon City Hall of Justice.

“We submitted our comment-opposition to counter the accused’s request for custody transfer to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP),” Dy stated during an ambush interview.

This follows a similar opposition filed by the DND on Tuesday at a Pasig court, also opposing the transfer of Quiboloy and others to AFP facilities.

Dy emphasized that the cases against the accused involve heinous crimes, which fall under the jurisdiction of civil courts, and that the AFP’s role does not extend to detaining suspects in criminal cases.

AFP detention facilities are reserved for AFP personnel charged and convicted of military service-related offenses under the general courts-martial. Quiboloy’s legal team had earlier filed a petition seeking AFP custody or house arrest for the pastor and his co-accused, citing security concerns and health issues as grounds for the transfer.

Kingdom of Jesus Christ legal counsel Israelito Torreon argued, “He was very active in his advocacy against the NPAs and actively supported the NTF-ELCAC, and he believes this should be considered.”

Torreon also questioned the nature of Quiboloy’s arrest, claiming there was no actual restraint during the custody process. Quiboloy and his co-accused are currently held at the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

They face charges under the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act, as well as qualified human trafficking.

Additionally, Quiboloy has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on multiple counts, including conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion, as well as sex trafficking of children. Quiboloy’s camp has consistently denied the allegations against him.

Recently, Quiboloy and four co-accused pleaded not guilty to qualified human trafficking charges before a Pasig City court.