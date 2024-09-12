Philippine Airlines to assist repatriation of Filipinos under UAE Amnesty Program

Philippine Airlines (PAL), in partnership with the Philippine Embassy in the UAE, the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, and the Migrant Workers Offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, is set to facilitate the repatriation of Filipinos under the UAE’s amnesty program.

The first batch of around 60 passengers is scheduled to depart today, September 12, 2024, aboard Philippine Airlines Flight PR659 from Dubai to Manila. This effort highlights PAL’s commitment to supporting Filipino nationals during their return to the Philippines.

“We are honored to play a role in this significant humanitarian effort. Our collaboration with the Philippine Embassy, the Consulate General, and the Migrant Workers Office reflects our dedication to serving the Filipino community and making their return as seamless as possible,” said Josh Vasquez, PAL regional head for EMEA.

The UAE’s amnesty program, which started on September 1 and will run until October 31, 2024, offers undocumented workers a chance to regularize their status or return to their home country without penalties. In cooperation with Filipino authorities, PAL is ensuring that these individuals have a smooth and supportive journey back to their homeland.