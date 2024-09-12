Famous content creator IShowSpeed visits the PH

American content creator IShowSpeed was seen mingling with Filipino fans in the Philippines!

IShowSpeed went live on his YouTube page, wearing a blue basketball jersey that says “Pilipinas.” He started his livestream inside a vehicle before going outside and running on the streets of the country.

IShowSpeed was seen enjoying local experiences during his livestream, including buying snacks from a sari-sari store, riding a motorcycle, and playing basketball with Filipino teens on a neighborhood court.

Later, he visited an area with several Chinese stores, where he enjoyed a refreshing gulaman drink surrounded by a supportive crowd of cheering Filipinos. He even took a ride on a traditional calesa, making the most of his time in the Philippines.

His live stream, titled “IRL Stream in Philippines,” lasted three hours, giving fans an up-close look at his adventures. As of this writing, IShowSpeed boasts 29.3 million subscribers on YouTube, 24.1 million Instagram followers, and 29.5 million followers on TikTok.