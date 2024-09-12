Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Famous content creator IShowSpeed visits the PH

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino26 mins ago

Courtesy: IShowSpeed/YT

American content creator IShowSpeed was seen mingling with Filipino fans in the Philippines!

IShowSpeed went live on his YouTube page, wearing a blue basketball jersey that says “Pilipinas.” He started his livestream inside a vehicle before going outside and running on the streets of the country.

IShowSpeed was seen enjoying local experiences during his livestream, including buying snacks from a sari-sari store, riding a motorcycle, and playing basketball with Filipino teens on a neighborhood court.

Later, he visited an area with several Chinese stores, where he enjoyed a refreshing gulaman drink surrounded by a supportive crowd of cheering Filipinos. He even took a ride on a traditional calesa, making the most of his time in the Philippines.

His live stream, titled “IRL Stream in Philippines,” lasted three hours, giving fans an up-close look at his adventures. As of this writing, IShowSpeed boasts 29.3 million subscribers on YouTube, 24.1 million Instagram followers, and 29.5 million followers on TikTok.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

