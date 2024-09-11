What to know before you go: Top tips for visiting the Safari Park

Safari parks offer a thrilling adventure for the entire family, where kids can not only learn about wild animals but also have exciting close encounters with them. Unlike traditional zoos, these parks allow visitors to drive through open habitats, making it a truly unique experience.

Just recently, the Dubai Safari Park announced that they are welcoming guests starting October 1, 2024. Before embarking on your safari adventure, there are a few important things to keep in mind. Knowing what to do—and what to avoid—will ensure you have a safe and enjoyable visit. From following park rules to understanding how to interact with the animals, a little preparation goes a long way in making your safari unforgettable.

Do’s:

1. Wear comfortable clothes.

It’s going to be a huge adventure! Make sure you wear loose clothing and caps and hats if the weather is too hot. Meanwhile, if the weather is too cold, you might want to bring a sweater or a jacket. Do not forget to bring an umbrella to protect you, rain or shine!

2. Wear modest clothes.

While comfort is key, modesty is just as important. At Dubai Safari Park, wearing modest clothing is one of the main rules, and you wouldn’t want to risk getting into trouble with the authorities just for the sake of comfort. So, strike a balance by choosing outfits that are both comfortable and respectful of local customs!

3. Always accompany minors.

If you’re visiting the Safari Park with kids, it’s essential to keep them by your side at all times. Before heading out, remind them that while the park may feel like an exciting adventure, exploring on their own isn’t allowed. Safety comes first, so make sure they stick close throughout the entire experience!

4. Follow instructions.

Visitors are required to follow staff instructions at all times. With numerous wild animals in the park, it’s crucial not to get too adventurous. Avoid wandering into restricted areas, especially where predators reside—your safety depends on it!

5. Declare harmful items during screening.

All visitors will undergo a security screening upon arrival at the park to ensure the safety of the animals. It’s important to declare any items that could be harmful to their wellbeing. Leave behind anything that might pose a threat to the animals to help keep the park a safe environment for everyone.

6. Respect the animals.

Certain actions can provoke animals, so it’s essential to be mindful of your behavior. For instance, gorillas might perceive jumping around and chest-beating as a challenge rather than a playful gesture. Always follow the staff’s guidance and adhere to posted signage. Additionally, resist the urge to feed the animals, even if you think the food is harmless. What may seem safe to you could be harmful to them and potentially lead to health issues.

Don’ts:

1. Avoid bringing prohibited items

Before entering the park, you’ll go through a security screening, but knowing what not to bring ahead of time can save you from leaving your favorite items at the entrance. Certain items are restricted for the safety and well-being of both visitors and animals. Bicycles, scooters, skateboards, and roller skates are not allowed because they can create noise and movement that might startle or distress the animals.

Similarly, balloons, balls, toy guns, and flash photography are prohibited as they can cause stress and disruption to wildlife. By adhering to these guidelines, you help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

2. No outside food

Bringing outside food or alcohol into the park is strictly prohibited. This rule is in place to protect the animals and ensure their well-being. The park offers designated eating and drinking areas, along with stores where you can purchase snacks and beverages. Adhering to this policy helps prevent any potential harm to the animals and keeps the environment safe and enjoyable for all visitors.

3. No smoking

Smoking is strictly prohibited throughout the park, except in designated smoking areas. This rule helps ensure a pleasant experience for all visitors and protects the animals from inhaling harmful smoke. Whether it’s a traditional cigarette or an e-cigarette, make sure to use the designated areas to avoid disturbing others and to keep the environment safe and clean for everyone.

By following these simple guidelines, you’ll ensure a safe and enjoyable safari adventure for the whole family. Embrace the excitement, respect the animals, and create unforgettable memories at the park. Happy exploring!