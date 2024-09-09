Pag-IBIG Fund released P77.33B in home loans for August 2024

Pag-IBIG Fund disbursed P77.33 billion in home loans from January to August this year, reflecting an increase of P383 million compared to the P76.94 billion released during the same period last year.

This achievement marks the highest home loan release for the January to August period in the Fund’s history, surpassing same period figures from previous years and underscoring Pag-IBIG Fund’s growing role in supporting the homeownership aspirations of Filipino workers.

“The continued growth of Pag-IBIG Fund’s home loan releases means that more Filipino workers were able to fulfill their dreams of homeownership. This is a step consistent with the government’s efforts to resolve the housing backlog and provide a better quality of life for Filipinos,” said Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar, who heads the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees.

Acuzar highlighted that the amount of home loans released by the agency within the period enabled 54,063 members to acquire or improve their own homes, allowing Pag-IBIG Fund to remain true to its mandate of providing quality and affordable housing to more Filipino workers.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta attributed the Fund’s continuous growth to the sustained affordability and reliability of the agency’s housing loan programs for its members.

“Pag-IBIG Fund has been a dependable partner for Filipino workers in fulfilling their dreams of homeownership through affordable shelter financing. We are grateful to our members for their continued support of our programs. We also recognize their consistent and timely loan payments, which enabled us to uphold strong collections and high performing loans ratio,” Acosta said.

“For those who are contemplating on purchasing their own home, now is the best time to avail of a Pag-IBIG Housing Loan. Our interest rates remain low, and our loan terms continue to be affordable and borrower-friendly. With our strong fiscal performance, Pag-IBIG Fund is more than capable of providing shelter financing for our future member-borrowers to help them pursue a secured future for their family through home ownership,” she added.