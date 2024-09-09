Over 460,000 children vaccinated against polio in Gaza under directives of UAE President

More than 460,000 children in the Gaza Strip have been vaccinated against polio in just eight days through an emergency campaign launched by the UAE, which aims to reach over 640,000 children.

Parents of children who received polio vaccinations thanked the UAE government for this intervention and support, especially to the children, amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

This initiative, launched on Sept. 1 under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is being carried out in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

The campaign operates at 150 vaccination sites across Gaza, supported by volunteers and medical teams of the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

More than 2,100 healthcare workers, including mobile teams, are working to vaccinate every child during humanitarian pauses and ceasefires.

The WHO’s confirmation of Gaza’s first polio case in 25 years last August emphasized the urgent need for a vaccination campaign.