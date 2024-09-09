Marcos: Quiboloy will face charges without special treatment

Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder Apollo Quiboloy will not receive any special treatment after his surrender to authorities, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced.

In a conversation with reporters, Marcos emphasized that Quiboloy will be treated like any other individual under arrest, with due process being strictly followed.

“We will ensure that everything is done correctly, with all of his rights respected and no violations. None of his requests, whatever they may be, will be disregarded. But again, there is no special treatment,” Marcos stated.

He added, “We will treat him like any other arrested person, respect his rights, and follow the process. The process will be transparent, and everyone involved will be held accountable.”

Earlier, the Philippine National Police reported that Quiboloy surrendered after authorities gave him a 24-hour ultimatum.

Meanwhile, KOJC lawyer Israelito Torreon described Quiboloy’s surrender as an “ultimate sacrifice,” explaining that he could no longer bear to see his followers suffer.

Quiboloy and his associates are facing charges of child abuse and human trafficking in the Davao City and Pasig City courts.

President Marcos also noted that discussions regarding a U.S. extradition request are not on the table at this time, as Quiboloy will first face the charges filed against him in local courts. Quiboloy was charged by the U.S. in 2021 with sex trafficking of girls and women.

“The extradition request isn’t here yet. For now, Quiboloy must go through the judicial processes locally, as we have just enforced an arrest warrant issued by the court,” Marcos said.