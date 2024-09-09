House panel ends deliberation on ₱10.5B presidential budget in less than an hour

The House Committee on Appropriations on Monday swiftly concluded the deliberations on the proposed ₱10.5-billion budget for the Office of the President (OP) for fiscal year 2025 in less than an hour.

After Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and OP Deputy Executive Secretary for Finance and Administration Amante Liberato presented the breakdown of the office’s proposed budget, Abra Representative Ching Bernos moved to terminate the budget hearing.

She cited parliamentary courtesy “in recognition of its distinguished role and significance in government.”

Makabayan bloc lawmakers, including France Castro of ACT Teachers party-list, Arlene Brosas of Gabriela party-list, and Raoul Manuel of Kabataan party-list, objected to the move.

They were later given a brief two-minute manifestation to express their concerns.

“Mr. Chair, the Office of the President is there to supposedly set the tone regarding the protection of the rights of the people. When we say rights, that includes the economic rights of the people, commitments to increase workers’ salaries, and of course civil and political rights,” Manuel stated.

Meanwhile, Brosas and Castro argued that they should have been allowed to ask questions to the OP, as was done during the budget deliberations for the Office of the Vice President.

“We scrutinized the proposed budget of the Office of the Vice President, but now we are extending courtesy to the Office of the President. This is a double standard — the Filipino people are being deprived of knowing how the President, the highest official in the Philippines, is spending his funds. This is worrying because the people have many questions,” Brosas asserted.

In response, budget sponsor Rep. Toby Tiangco assured that the questions raised by the Makabayan members would be addressed during the plenary sessions scheduled to begin on September 16.