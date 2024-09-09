Dubai Safari Park to welcome guests on October 1

Dubai Safari Park is set to welcome visitors for its highly anticipated sixth season starting October 1, promising new wildlife experiences.

After undergoing significant upgrades during the summer off-season, the park is ready to offer guests a refreshed experience featuring exotic wildlife from around the world.

“Get ready to roar into the wildest season yet! Dubai Safari Park reopens on 1st October – where every day is an adventure. Save the date and join us for unforgettable wildlife encounters and family fun!” it said on a social media post.

With over 3,000 animals spanning 78 mammal species, 50 reptile varieties, and 111 bird species, Dubai Safari Park continues to shine as a premier wildlife destination in the UAE.

Visitors can explore the park’s six themed zones either on foot or via shuttle train, each offering close encounters with diverse wildlife and educational activities aimed at raising awareness about animal welfare and conservation.

This season, the park will bring back its popular live presentations, led by expert zoologists, offering an engaging glimpse into the wonders of the animal world.

According to Ahmad Al Zarouni, Director of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities at Dubai Municipality, the park is dedicated to providing a premier edutainment experience for guests of all ages.

“Dubai Safari Park not only provides unforgettable experiences for our guests but stands as an example of responsible tourism and wildlife conservation. Our new season opening will mark an exciting chapter in Dubai’s ongoing efforts to promote tourism by giving Dubai visitors the chance to experience wildlife in a way that is completely new for the region,” he said.

Dubai Safari Park’s latest attractions and experiences will be revealed in the coming weeks.