Alice Guo reveals using a yacht to flee from PH

Dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo revealed that she used a yacht to escape the Philippines in July.

During a Senate hearing on Monday, September 9, Guo confirmed that their escape was actually facilitated by a yacht.

Senator Risa Hontiveros, chair of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, pressed Guo on the ownership of the yacht.

“Hindi ko po talaga alam,” Guo replied.

“That is impossible!” Hontiveros reacted.

Guo later disclosed the name of the person who arranged their escape by passing a note to the senators.

Upon reading it, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada revealed that the individual is currently in Taiwan and possesses five passports, according to information from his office.

Guo testified that they departed from a port in Metro Manila, although she was unable to specify which one.

They initially traveled by yacht before transferring to a larger boat. From there, Guo said they were able to reach Malaysia and then went to Indonesia where she was apprehended by the Indonesian police.

Guo frequently said she couldn’t remember, she couldn’t provide details due to an ongoing case, or she feared for her life.