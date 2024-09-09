Abalos says Teves next after Guo, Quiboloy

“Baka makuha na rin si Teves (former Negros Oriental representative Arnolfo Teves Jr.),” said Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos as he spoke before the Filipino audience in Dubai on Sunday, September 8.

Abalos highlighted the Philippine government’s capture of former Bamban City mayor Alice Guo and Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy, and said that they are now looking forward to arresting Teves.

Teves, accused of participating in the 2023 assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and linked to the deaths of three people in 2019, has been in Timor Leste police custody since March following his arrest based on an Interpol red notice issued in February.

Department of Justice spokesperson and assistant secretary Mico Clavano said the DOJ is working with the DILG and other agencies to facilitate the return of Teves to the Philippines, following a request from Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta. The extradition is expected to be done after Pope Francis’s visit to the country from September 9 to 11.

In August, Timor-Leste denied Teves’ motion for reconsideration to reverse the extradition, which had been granted by its Court of Appeals in June in response to the Philippines’ request.