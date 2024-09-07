Final farewell: Dog’s last moments captured on CCTV

A beloved dog, sensing its time was near, gently lay beside its fur mom’s bed for one final goodbye before passing away.

According to GMA, the fur mom shared that her dog had been diagnosed with kidney failure. After receiving the diagnosis, she knew her time with her beloved pet was limited.

Even though she knew her pet’s passing was imminent, it was still heartbreaking for her to witness the dog’s final gesture of saying goodbye.

In the CCTV footage from their home, the dog is seen approaching its master’s bed. After taking one last look, it curled up on the floor in a fetal position.

“Hinahanap kita sa kuha ng CCTV sa kwarto pero wala ka. Tapos pagcheck ko sa isang CCTV, grabe iyak nalang ako kasi nasa pintuan ka pala ng kwarto at doon pinagmasdan mo kami ng sobrang tagal. Hindi ko alam kung anong ibig sabihin, pero siguro sinusubukan mo na kaming panuorin at bantayan sa malayo kasi alam mo na aalis ka na. Dahil sa pag alis mo, mas malayo mo na kaming mapapanuod at mababantayan,” the fur mom wrote in her caption.

She also explained in her caption how she fought hard for her dog’s life. “Thank you for watching over us until your last breath,” the fur mom wrote on her video.