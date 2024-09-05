Dubai to build the world’s second tallest building

Dubai is no stranger to going above and beyond, already boasting the world’s tallest skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa. Now, the city is gearing up to claim another title, soon becoming home to the world’s second-tallest building as well.

A real estate developer recently announced plans for a new skyscraper, Burj Azizi, which will reach an impressive height of 725 meters (2,379 feet). This makes it just 340 feet shorter than the iconic Burj Khalifa, which stands at 2,717 feet.

Once completed, Burj Azizi will stand taller than the world’s current second-tallest building, Malaysia’s Merdeka 118, which reaches 2,227 feet. It will also surpass Dubai’s Marina 101, the city’s current tallest at 1,394 feet, setting a new record both globally and locally.

The 131-story Burj Azizi will boast an opulent all-suite seven-star luxury hotel, high-end apartments, and a seven-floor vertical shopping mall. It will feature the world’s highest hotel lobby on level 11, the highest nightclub on level 126, and the world’s highest observation deck on level 130.

Additionally, Burj Azizi will house Dubai’s highest restaurant on level 122, surpassing Burj Khalifa’s 122nd-floor dining experience in terms of altitude. The building will also feature the city’s highest hotel room on level 118.

The Burj Azizi project has already surpassed AED 6 billion in value and is set to rise on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai’s World Trade Center district.

Announced in January 2024, the Burj Azizi project initially kept its height a secret while awaiting approval from Dubai authorities, including the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), which oversees planning for “supertall” buildings.

The tower is slated for completion in 2028, with apartments anticipated to be available for purchase starting February 2025.