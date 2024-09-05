DOJ says no request for prisoner swap from Indonesia

The Department of Justice told lawmakers that there was no formal request from Indonesian authorities on the reported potential exchange between Philippines and Indonesia involving dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo and one of Indonesia’s most-wanted drug suspects.

In an ABS-CBN report, an Indonesian National Police reportedly expressed hopes that the Philippine government will hand over Gregor Haas, who is facing charges in Indonesia for drug smuggling.

Philippine Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said such requests usually go through the diplomatic route.

“Wala kaming contact with anybody about the prisoner swap. Nabalitaan namin ito through Indonesian media, actually,” Remulla said in a house briefing.

“Ang prisoner swap, ‘yan ay trabaho ng DFA. Kung mayroong request ang Indonesian government, sa DFA padadaanin ‘yan. Unless may authorization kaming mag-bilaterals ng aking counterpart sa Indonesia, saka permission from the legal system, sa akin permission from the President, and probably even Congress kung kailangan,” he added.