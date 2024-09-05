Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

99 OFWs repatriated from Lebanon, Kuwait

OWWA repatriates 99 OFWs from Lebanon and Kuwait. Courtesy: OWWA.

Ninety-nine (99) overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were successfully repatriated from Lebanon and Kuwait on September 5, 2024.

The group includes 79 OFWs from Kuwait—accompanied by five dependents—and 20 OFWs from Lebanon. They arrived on Flight QR934 and landed at NAIA Terminal 3.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) staff warmly welcomed the 99 repatriated OFWs, providing immediate support including food, transportation, and hotel accommodation. OWWA is committed to ensuring that these Filipinos can safely return to their provinces as soon as possible.

The Philippine government remains dedicated to its repatriation efforts, providing support for distressed OFWs who wish to return home, particularly those who have faced hardships abroad.

The OWWA is an attached agency of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), protecting and promoting the welfare of OFWs and their dependents.

