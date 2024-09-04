UAE President initiates emergency polio vaccination drive in Gaza

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan launched an emergency polio vaccination campaign in the Gaza Strip.

This initiative aims to protect over 640,000 children from polio, an illness caused by a virus mainly affecting spinal cord or brain stem nerves.

The campaign, which is in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), has kicked off in Central Gaza and plans to expand to the southern and northern regions of the Strip. The goal is to vaccinate 90 percent of children, effectively curbing the spread of polio.

‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ volunteers organized and supported the vaccination points and assisted families and children, allowing for a smoother campaign operation.

Over 2,100 health workers and mobile health teams are participating in the campaign to ensure the vaccine reaches all the targeted children amid humanitarian ceasefires.

In August, the WHO confirmed the first case of polio in the Gaza Strip in 25 years, marking a significant health concern for the region.

In addition to the polio threat, Gaza is dealing with population displacement and deteriorating health, water, and sanitation systems. This emergency polio vaccination is crucial to prevent epidemics and protect future generations.