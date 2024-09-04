UAE Cyber Security Council: Here’s how you can stay safe while using public Wi-Fi

The UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC) has advised the public to exercise caution when using public Wi-Fi networks, as these connections can be vulnerable to data monitoring and theft.

“Public Wi-Fi networks can be a hacker’s playground. They can intercept your data, steal personal information, and compromise your security,” the council said.

In light of these risks, the CSC has provided essential tips for securing your connection on public Wi-Fi.

Prioritize security

If there is an option to use mobile data or secure hotspots, prioritize connecting on these networks instead of a public Wi-Fi.

Verify connections

Ensure that you verify the legitimacy of the network prior to use. This involves checking for official network names and asking the provider for confirmation to avoid connecting to potentially malicious or unauthorized networks.

Limit sensitive activity

Avoid performing sensitive tasks, such as online banking or logging into important accounts, while connected to public networks. These activities can expose your personal information to potential risks.

Protect your accounts

Refrain from changing your passwords while connected to public Wi-Fi, as doing so can expose your new credentials to potential security risks.

The CSC also reminded the public to always assume that their data is being monitored when connected to public Wi-Fi networks.