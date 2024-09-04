RTA opens street in Umm Suqeim to streamline school traffic

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) completed traffic upgrades on Umm Suqeim Street by opening a street that leads to Kings’ School.

The new 500-meter street, featuring two lanes in each direction, now links the school entrances to the newly constructed detour in the area.

This development is expected to enhance traffic flow, reducing congestion by up to 40 percent during peak hours, particularly around school drop-off and pick-up times.

The project was part of RTA’s quick traffic improvement plan 2024, which is to ease traffic flow and match the emirate’s sustainable growth. Not only road users would benefit from this project but parents and school transport as well.

Hamad Al Shehhi, RTA’s Director of Roads, said that the project enhances connectivity among four major traffic corridors in Dubai: Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road.

“These works are part of [the] Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project, spanning 4.6 km from Al Khail Road intersection to [the] Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road intersection,” Al Shenhi said. “As a result, the street’s capacity will jump by 30 percent, accommodating up to 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions,” he added.

Al Shenhi also noted that RTA has allocated 200 temporary parking slots for schoolgoers for the 2024-2025 academic year. Thanks to this initiative, teachers and parents can expect orderly parking, preventing random parking that causes more traffic congestion and waste of time during vehicle entry and exit at the area.

“This ultimately helps uphold the highest traffic safety standards and maximizes public satisfaction, rendering Dubai the best city for living in the world,” concluded Al Shehhi.