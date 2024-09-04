Marcos on Alice Guo’s arrest: This should serve as a warning to those attempting to evade justice

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that the arrest of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo should serve as a warning to those attempting to evade justice in the country, while assuring the public of an immediate resolution to the case.

“Let this serve as a warning to those who attempt to evade justice: Such is an exercise in futility. The arm of the law is long and it will reach you,” the President said in a video statement released on Facebook.

“This government continues in its duty to apply the rule of law,” he added.

The Department of Justice has confirmed the arrest of Guo, also known as Guo Hua Ping, in Tangerang City, Jakarta, Indonesia. The arrest took place at 11:58 PM on September 3, 2024.

Marcos assured the public that Guo would receive all legal protections due her under the country’s law, but said it would not be a reason to delay the resolution of the case.

“Miss Guo shall be entitled to all legal protections due her under the laws of the land, and pursuant to our commitment to the rule of law. But we will not allow this to prolong the resolution of the case, whose outcome will be a victory for the Filipino people,” Marcos said.

The President also commended the law enforcement personnel who made the apprehension possible and thanked the Indonesian Government for their assistance.

“The public may not know the intricate details of this mission that you have successfully accomplished, but on their behalf, accept my thanks,” he said.

“The Philippines also thanks the Indonesian Government for their assistance on this matter. The close cooperation between our two governments has made this arrest possible,” Marcos added.