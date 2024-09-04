DMW, SSS forge partnership to boost social security access, benefits for OFWs

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Social Security System (SSS) are teaming up to improve social security access and benefits for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac and SSS President and CEO Rolando Macasaet signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Aug. 27, outlining their collaboration. The agreement focuses on launching an extensive information drive regarding their programs and membership benefits for OFWs.

Cacdac expressed his gratitude for the partnership, emphasizing its importance in providing OFWs and their families with financial and social security, especially as they plan for reintegration.

“We are grateful for this meaningful partnership in helping our OFWs and their families achieve a financially and socially secured life, particularly in their eventual reintegration. Alam po natin na ang mga OFWs at ang kanilang pamilya ay uhaw sa impormasyon on how to make wise decisions for enhanced social protection and financial freedom,” Cacdac said.

Meanwhile, Macasaet reaffirmed the SSS’s commitment to supporting OFWs through accessible and reliable social security programs, highlighting the significant growth in OFW membership.

“Before, the OFW membership in SSS was only 1 million, but now there are 4 to 5 million OFW members, which was made possible through our massive membership campaigns,” Macasaet said.

The DMW and SSS partnership is key to the government’s complete reintegration program for OFWs and their families. It will improve access to social safety nets for retirement, unemployment, and other needs, according to the news release. Additionally, they will explore the development of savings and provident funds specifically for OFWs.