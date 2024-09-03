Star Magic to take legal action vs ‘deepfake’ photos, videos of BINI

The management of P-pop girl group BINI has vowed to take legal action against individuals spreading malicious ‘deepfake’ photos and videos of the members on social media.

This is after Blooms, BINI’s fans, aired their concerns on X and called on the management to protect the girl group.

“It has come to our attention that there are malicious, edited deepfake photos and videos of BINI members circulating on social media,” Star Magic wrote in a statement.

“We strongly condemn these harmful acts. Our team has already taken action to remove some of these accounts. We are working with the proper government agencies and authorities to identify the individuals behind these acts and pursue legal action,” it added.

Star Magic has reassured fans that BINI’s safety remains their top priority.

“We will continue to monitor and take all necessary measures against any form of exploitation or harassment,” it said.