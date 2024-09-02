Tropical Storm Enteng makes landfall in Aurora, PAGASA reports

Tropical Storm Enteng (international name: Yagi) made landfall over Casiguran, Aurora, on Monday afternoon, according to the state weather bureau.

In a Facebook post, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Enteng touched down in the area at 2 p.m. “At 2 p.m. today, based on all available data including from Baler Weather Radar, the center of Tropical Storm ENTENG made landfall in the vicinity of Casiguran, Aurora,” Pagasa stated.

Enteng was last monitored over the coastal waters of Casiguran, Aurora, moving at 20 kilometers per hour (kph) with maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center and gusts of up to 105 kph. As a result, Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon remain under Signal No. 1, while nine other areas are still under Signal No. 2.

Pagasa expects the tropical storm to shift more northwestward over the landmass of mainland Northern Luzon and emerge over the Luzon Strait by Tuesday.

“For the remainder of tomorrow until mid-Thursday (5 September), Enteng will move generally westward over the Luzon Strait and the West Philippine Sea.

This tropical cyclone may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday (4 September) noon or afternoon,” it added.