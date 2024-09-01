Two main bridges on Al Khail Road opened, says RTA

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that two major bridges on Al Khail Road in the direction of Jebel Ali are now open, improving connectivity and easing congestion in the area.

According to Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, the first bridge is located at Zaa’beel, while the second is at Al Quoz 1.

“The first bridge opened is located at Zaa’beel. It connects traffic from Zaa’beel Palace Street and Oud Metha Street to Al Khail Road towards Jebel Ali. This 700-meter-long bridge has three lanes and a capacity of 4,800 vehicles per hour,” he said. “The second bridge opened is located at Al Quoz 1. It links traffic from Al Meydan Street to Al Khail Road towards Jebel Ali. This two-lane bridge extends 650 meters and has a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour.”

The completed bridges, which span 1,350 meters, can accommodate a combined capacity of around 8,000 vehicles per hour. They are a part of the Al Khail Road Development Project, which is currently 80% complete, RTA said.

Along with the bridges at Zaa’beel and Al Quoz 1, the said road development plan on Al Khail Road also covers Al Jaddaf, Business Bay, Meydan, Ghadir Al Tair, and Jumeirah Village Circle.

“The project aims to reduce travel time by 30%, increase the capacity of existing intersections and bridges by 19,600 vehicles per hour, enhance traffic efficiency on Al Khail Road, resolve traffic overlaps at flyovers, and ensure continuous and smooth traffic flow,” said RTA.

“The project aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to continue enhancing the road network infrastructure to support the ongoing development in the emirate,” Al Tayer said.

“Our goal is to accommodate the needs arising from urban development and population growth and to improve traffic flow, which is guided by the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence,” he added.