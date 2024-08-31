OFW in the UAE, napagkasya ang AED 1,500 budget monthly

For some, budgeting is an art.

But everyone is different—they have unique goals, lifestyles, and, most importantly, varying incomes.

In a Tanong ng Bayan post by The Filipino Times, we asked our readers if they could live on a AED 1,500 monthly budget. Many netizens said it was impossible.

Until Maria Velasco showed them it could be done.

Ang AED 1500 monthly, possible pala!

In her comment, Velasco wrote: “Kapag walang luho at yabang, kasya yan! Haler! Galing ako sa ganyang budget: 750 bedspace, 500 food, 180 pamasahe.”

“Di kasama ang luho, kasya yan. Budget ang sinabi. Di kasama Ang savings at padala sa pinas,” she added.

Velasco first moved to the UAE in 2024 and was in a four-year relationship with a boyfriend who was a local. Although her salary was below AED 2,000, she managed well thanks to his financial support—until they broke up.

“By 2009, lumipat ako ng work. Same salary sa previous work. Dun ko naranasan mag budget. Mahirap, kasi nasanay ako sa maalwan na buhay for four years. Wala na kami ng boyfriend ko. Sakin na lahat [ng gastos],” Velasco shared.

According to Velasco, she earned a total of AED 1,650. She allocated AED 750 for her bedspace, AED 500 for food, and AED 180 for transportation. The rest went to her family, and she even took on part-time jobs to send more money back home.

Velasco was once invited to The Filipino Times event for advertisement purposes:

Walang luho: The key to budgeting

In other comments on the Tanong ng Bayan post, only a few Filipinos agreed that living on a AED 1,500 budget is possible, noting that it can be done if you avoid a luxurious lifestyle.

“Sa mga maluho natin mga kababayan kulang,” one netizen said. “Pwede naman ang AED 1,500 [budget] kung hindi lang maluho sa gamit at food,” another one wrote.

Velasco proved these comments right. “Marami sa mga kabayan natin, di nakakaipon at nalulubog sa utang dahil sa luho. Sad reality,” she said. “Struggle [ang AED 1,500 monthly budget], oo, pero dahil hindi ako maluho, kaya naman. Honestly, di siya madali,” she added.

With her AED 400 food budget, Velasco even managed to buy soap, toothpaste, shampoo, and other toiletries.

“Di ako mahilig sa karne. Totoo, yung egg sa umaga, egg sa tanghali, egg sa gabi. Danas ko yan ng ilang taon pero dahil dun, natuto akong mag budget,” Velasco shared, still with gratefulness that her frugal life taught her how to budget wisely.

As for her clothes, she shared that she only buys from Day to Day. “[Ang] mga damit ko, halos puro Day to Day. [Sa] AED 11, may dress na ako. Di ako mahilig sa branded. Mga kasama ko sa work, di sila naniniwala na Day to Day ang mga damit ko,” she said.

See Velasco wearing Day to Day clothes below:

A better lifestyle

Now, Velasco proudly shares that her life has improved, despite only having a high school diploma. “High school grad lang ako. Wala akong lakas ng loob na maghanap ng ibang work. Pero sa sipag siguro, na-promote ako at medyo naging okay ang sahod ko,” she said.

Today, Velasco works as an office coordinator, handling item orders and shipments. She lives in a partition instead of a bedspace and is a single mom who can provide for her child’s needs. She has also contributed to building their house and supported her siblings financially.

“Ang 1,650 na sahod ko nun, allowance ko nalang ngayon. Kahit papaano, di na ako bedspace. Maayos na partition at komportable na buhay,” she concluded.

Conclusion

Before you dismiss AED 1,500 a month as too little, remember this: it’s not about endorsing that budget or lifestyle but showing how OFWs, even with modest beginnings, can live frugally and make the most of what they have. As the Filipino proverb says, “Hangga’t makitid ang kumot, matutong mamaluktot.” And while you’re learning to budget wisely, remember that hard work and determination can lead you to success.

Ikaw? Ano ang pinakamaliit na budget na naranasan mo?