BI launches integrated system to speed up departure clearances for OFWs

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced that overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) can now expect quicker processing of their departure clearances due to the new system integration with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

The BI stated that the integration of the DMW’s Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) system with its own now allows for real-time data sharing between the two agencies, greatly enhancing the speed of the immigration clearance process.

The OEC, also known as the OFW Pass, serves as an exit clearance and proof of overseas employment for Filipino workers.

According to the bureau, this integration enables authorities to immediately verify an OFW’s OEC details. As a result, if no irregularities are detected, departing OFWs will be cleared without delay.

“This partnership between the BI and the DMW is aimed at providing a seamless experience for our modern-day heroes,” said BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco. “They can expect more improvements to come, targeting OFWs to provide a better experience.”

The OFW Pass online platform can be accessed at dmw.gov.ph/ofwpass.