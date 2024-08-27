RTA to launch 4 new bus lines in Dubai

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will launch four new bus lines in Dubai starting August 30, aiming to enhance the commuting experience for passengers.

The changes will include improvements to several existing routes, including an intercity route.

The new bus lines will replace Line 31 with Lines F39 and F40. Line F39 will travel between Etisalat Bus Station and Oud Al Muteena Roundabout 1, while Line F40 will connect Etisalat Bus Station with 78th Street in Mirdif, operating every 30 minutes.

Two additional lines will be launched, replacing line F56 with F58 and F59.

Line F58 will run every 30 minutes between Al Khail Metro Station and Dubai Internet City, while Line F59 will operate every 30 minutes between Dubai Internet City Metro Station and Dubai Knowledge Village.

Route 21 will be divided into Routes 21A and 21B. Route 21A will operate from Al Quoz Pathology Clinic Service 1 Bus Stop to Al Ghubaiba Bus Station, while Route 21B will run in the opposite direction, from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Al Quoz Pathology Clinic Service 1 Bus Stop.

Route 61D will also be merged with Route 66, as part of the plan.

Meanwhile, Route 95 will be merged with Route 95A, forming a single Route 95A, to allow passengers to access Route X92. Route 95A will be rerouted to start from Veneto, Jebel Ali Waterfront, and travel to Parco Hypermarket to cover the Jebel Ali Industrial Area.

Line 6 will be shortened to run between Oud Metha Metro Station and Dubai Healthcare City, due to the cancellation of its route between Al Ghubaiba Station and Oud Metha.

Line 99 will be modified to cover JAFZA One, and Route F31 will add stops in the Al Rawda area.

New stops will also be added for F45 in Al Furjan, while the JAFZA One stop will be removed from Route F54. Additionally, intercity Route E700 will be adjusted to start from Etisalat Bus Station instead of Union Bus Station to Fujairah.

Also on August 30, the RTA will improve 35 bus lines to ensure their timely arrivals.

Passengers are advised to review these changes and adjust their travel plans accordingly to benefit from the improved services, according to the RTA.