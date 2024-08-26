UAE President marks new academic year with congratulatory message for schools

United Arab Emirates President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated students, teachers, and all education staff with a special recorded message as the new academic year begins today.

The voice message, which was broadcast in schools across the country, emphasized the importance of cooperation between families and schools. His Highness explained that integrating the roles of parents and teachers helps create an ideal environment for students’ success.

Below is His Highness’ message (translated from Arabic) as reported by WAM.

“To all students, educators, teachers, and workers in the education sector in the UAE, I congratulate you on the start of the new academic year.

“First, I want you all as students to be good role models in your schools and homes by respecting and appreciating your teachers and parents. You are the future of our nation, and education is an essential element of the UAE’s developmental journey in the present and future.

“Technology and AI have become powerful tools that can significantly enhance the educational experience, but it is crucial to use these tools responsibly and make the most of the opportunities they provide.

“In this regard, I would like to underscore the importance of cooperation between families and schools. Coordination between parents and teachers helps to provide a supportive environment for the success of our children.

“We must also prioritise upbringing in preserving our values rooted in Emirati heritage. These values should always guide our actions, both online and offline.

I wish you a successful academic year ahead. May God bless you all.”