2 alleged human trafficking victims rescued from Apollo Quiboloy’s KOJC compound

Two alleged human trafficking victims were rescued from the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound after the Philippine National Police (PNP) implemented an arrest warrant against the church’s leader, Apollo Quiboloy.

Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla commended the Philippine National Police (PNP) for successfully rescuing two individuals from alleged human trafficking. The rescued victims, a 21-year-old man and a woman, who had allegedly been prevented from leaving the compound.

“May taga-Eastern Samar na parent ng 21 years old, male. Nag-request ng police assistance para ma-rescue ang kanilang anak na nasa loob ng KOJC compound. Gusto na raw nitong umuwi ng Samar,” Police Maj. Catherine Dela Rey, PRO 11 spokesperson, said.

Meanwhile, a person from Midsayap, Cotabato, requested similar assistance for their mother, who was not allowed to leave the compound.

Both rescued victims were members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), founded by Apollo Quiboloy, who is currently facing charges of sexual abuse, child abuse, and human trafficking in both Davao City and Pasay courts.

The two alleged victims are now under the protection of the police after the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has evaluated and assessed their wellbeing.

Remulla said: “l also call for a stronger collaboration between and among the DOJ through the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), the PNP, and the DSWD to ensure airtight cases against the perpetrators with the end view to delivering justice to their victims.”

He also urged supposed KOJC members and other victims and families to come forward, reassuring them of their safety and protection.

“Let us continue fighting this human trafficking menace which hounds society, particularly the vulnerable sector,” Remulla said.

However, KOJC’s legal counsel, Atty. Israelito Torreon, denied that there were victims of human trafficking inside the compound.

“The police allegedly rescued one member for violation of anti-human trafficking law. That is not true. That should have been presented before you,” he said. The attorney also called the police to “stop the harassment” as they did not have a search warrant to stay in the KOJC compound.

Quiboloy, who is wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the US, is facing charges under Section 5(b) and Section 10(a) of Republic Act 7610, also known as the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act.

In addition, he is charged with non-bailable qualified human trafficking under Section 4(a) of Republic Act No. 9208, as amended, in a Pasig court.

Quiboloy denied all the charges against him.