Sara Duterte condemns police ‘abuse’ in serving arrest warrant vs Quiboloy, apologizes to members

Vice President Sara Duterte has condemned the “gross abuse of police power” during the serving of an arrest warrant on fugitive Pastor Apollo Quiboloy at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJOC) compound.

Duterte emphasized that while she does not oppose the legal execution of warrants, she denounces the violence used against the religious worshippers.

“Hindi ko tinututulan ang implementasyon ng anumang warrant of arrest na naaayon sa batas. Ngunit kailanman ay hindi katanggap-tanggap ang paggamit ng dahas laban sa mga inosenteng mamamayan at mga deboto ng KOJC,” the Vice President said in a statement.

“I vehemently condemn the gross abuse of police power in the takeover of the KOJC compound earlier today, which led to the harassment of religious worshipers, the abuse of minors, and the unnecessary loss of life,” she added.

During the Philippine National Police’s large-scale operation to arrest Quiboloy in Davao City on August 24, a KOJC member died of a heart attack.

Duterte criticized the operation as a blatant violation of Constitutional rights and a betrayal of public trust.

“Hindi ko rin maiwasang matanong sa sarili kung ang paggamit ba ng di pangkaraniwang pwersa at di makatarungang pang-aabuso sa ordinaryong Pilipino, upang maipatupad ang naturang warrant of arrest, ay dahil sa ang akusado ay isang kilalang Duterte-supporter,” she said.

Duterte also issued an apology to KOJC members for urging them to vote for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the 2022 national elections.

“Kaya nais ko ring humingi ng kapatawaran sa lahat ng miyembro, deboto at bumubuo ng Kingdom of Jesus Christ, sa paghikayat at pakiusap ko sa inyong iboto si Bongbong Marcos Jr. noong 2022. Nawa’y mapatawad ninyo ako,” Duterte said.