PH eyes smallpox vaccine for mpox protection

The Department of Health (DOH) said they are eyeing getting smallpox vaccines from the World Health Organization (WHO) to help protect against mpox (formerly monkeypox).

DOH Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo explained that scientific studies indicate smallpox vaccines offer cross-protection against mpox. However, most of the vaccine supply is currently being allocated to African countries where mpox cases are on the rise.

Therefore, there is no supply of smallpox vaccine in the Philippines.

“Right now, ginagamit sa ibang bansa ang smallpox vaccine to respond. Pero dahil ang krisis ay nasa Africa, I think thousands of cases na ang nandoon, doon nila inuuna ang buhos ng mga bakuna,” Domingo said in a Super Radyo dzBB interview.

“Pero we are very much interested at nag-signify na rin tayo ng intent sa WHO na ‘pag nag-shift na ang global strategy at nag-start nang mag-distribute ng bakuna, nakataas na ang kamay ng Pilipinas,” he added.

Domingo noted that once smallpox vaccines arrive in the Philippines, the country can use the cold chain and supply chain facilities established during the COVID-19 pandemic to store and distribute them.

The world has encountered mpox cases before, but the new strain spreading in Africa is more dangerous and can be deadly, particularly for the elderly and children.

The common symptoms are a notable skin rash lasting two to four weeks, accompanied by muscle aches, headaches, fever, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

The virus spreads through close and intimate contact with an infected person or animals. It can also be transmitted by using contaminated items like clothing or utensils.

The DOH urged everyone to soap and water to kill the virus and use gloves when washing contaminated materials.