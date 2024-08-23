NBI: Shiela Guo is a Chinese National

Shiela Leal Guo, ex-Bamban Mayor Alice Guo’s sister, has been confirmed as a Chinese national, according to National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime Santiago.

According to Santiago, Shiela’s fingerprints match those of a certain Chinese national named Zhang Mier.

“Comparative fingerprint analysis shows that the Chinese national Zhang Mier and Shiela L. Guo are one and the same person. So, we can conclude that Shiela L. Guo, who is currently in our custody, is indeed Chinese,” Santiago told reporters.

Moreover, Santiago said that Shiela holds a Chinese passport. Since she has misrepresented herself as a Filipino citizen and fraudulently acquired a Philippine Passport, she will be charged with violating the Philippine Passport Act, and NBI will file additional charges for immigration violations.

Cassandra, on the other hand, holds a Philippine passport and has not been charged yet.

Shiela and Cassandra are currently in the custody of the NBI.

Meanwhile, Bureau of Immigration (BI) spokesperson Dana Sandoval said that Alice and her brother Wesley Guo are still in Indonesia.

“Our counterparts have confirmed through tracking that she is still in Indonesia. There have been no attempts by former Mayor Alice Guo to travel or transfer to another country,” Sandoval said on GMA’s “Unang Balita.”