Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

IFA 2024: The next big thing is here

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino18 mins ago

HONOR announces its participation at IFA 2024 with Global Launch Event and Keynote to showcase cutting-edge foldable technology and AI innovations.

HONOR, the global technology brand is excited to announce its participation in IFA 2024, a unique platform where global brands, industry leaders, and tech enthusiasts come together to display cutting-edge products, explore trends, conduct business, and share ideas. As part of the brand’s commitment to innovation, HONOR will host two key events that will highlight the brand’s latest technological advancements and future-focused vision.

Global Launch Event: Unveiling the future of foldable phones and AI technology

On September 5th, 2024, HONOR will hold a global launch event in Berlin, which will also be streamed live for an international audience. This event will reveal the brand’s newest foldable phone and AI technology, featuring the HONOR Magic V3, HONOR MagicPad 2, and HONOR MagicBook Art 14. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand how HONOR’s all-scenario products are setting new benchmarks in design and technological performance.

Official keynote and panel discussion: Exploring the future of AIPC and on-device AI

The following day, September 6th, 2024, HONOR will present an official keynote address, followed by a panel discussion with leading technology companies. This session will delve into the future of Artificial Intelligence (AIPC), as well as advancements in on-device AI. This is a unique opportunity to gain insights into the innovations that are shaping the next era of technology.

HONOR looks forward to welcoming media representatives, industry experts, and technology enthusiasts to these exciting events as the brand continues to push the boundaries of innovation and excellence.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino18 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Ybeth Photo 34

SB19, BINI to receive awards, perform at Seoul’s Billboard K Power 100

16 seconds ago
risa hontiveros calls out fake posts about her

‘Wala akong kaibigan na pekeng Pil’: Risa Hontiveros denies ties with Alice Guo

25 mins ago
footage sandro muhlach before and after sexual harrassment

CCTV footage of Sandro Muhlach before and after alleged harassment released by NBI

3 hours ago
Cami Template 13

Dubai Metro extends its service hours this weekend

5 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button