IFA 2024: The next big thing is here

HONOR, the global technology brand is excited to announce its participation in IFA 2024, a unique platform where global brands, industry leaders, and tech enthusiasts come together to display cutting-edge products, explore trends, conduct business, and share ideas. As part of the brand’s commitment to innovation, HONOR will host two key events that will highlight the brand’s latest technological advancements and future-focused vision.

Global Launch Event: Unveiling the future of foldable phones and AI technology

On September 5th, 2024, HONOR will hold a global launch event in Berlin, which will also be streamed live for an international audience. This event will reveal the brand’s newest foldable phone and AI technology, featuring the HONOR Magic V3, HONOR MagicPad 2, and HONOR MagicBook Art 14. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand how HONOR’s all-scenario products are setting new benchmarks in design and technological performance.

Official keynote and panel discussion: Exploring the future of AIPC and on-device AI

The following day, September 6th, 2024, HONOR will present an official keynote address, followed by a panel discussion with leading technology companies. This session will delve into the future of Artificial Intelligence (AIPC), as well as advancements in on-device AI. This is a unique opportunity to gain insights into the innovations that are shaping the next era of technology.

HONOR looks forward to welcoming media representatives, industry experts, and technology enthusiasts to these exciting events as the brand continues to push the boundaries of innovation and excellence.