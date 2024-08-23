English rioter dodges court date to party in Dubai for birthday

Sure, Dubai is a blast, but it’s not a good excuse to bail on a court date.

Yet, that didn’t stop one rioter from ditching his court appearance to celebrate his birthday in Dubai instead.

Perrie Fisher, a scaffolding business owner and father of one, was due in court but instead jetted off to the Middle East for a sun-soaked week, despite facing charges for violent rioting in Aldershot.

The judge’s response? A 29-month prison sentence.

As a result, the 29-year-old Fisher was detained by police the moment he set foot at Gatwick for being involved in a protest outside a hotel where migrants sought asylum.

According to reports, Fisher threw a scooter and bicycle wheels and kicked footballs at the building’s windows while draped in an England flag. Moreover, he shouted abuse at migrants inside the hotel, causing them ‘great fear.’

Fisher is a scaffolding business owner and a father of one. He was involved in an anti-immigration riot a couple of days after the murder of three young girls. Due to disinformation about the attacker’s identity, people started violent anti-immigration protests, which Fisher joined.

