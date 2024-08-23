Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

English rioter dodges court date to party in Dubai for birthday

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino54 mins ago

Perrie Fisher chose Dubai over court. Courtesy: Daily Mail

Sure, Dubai is a blast, but it’s not a good excuse to bail on a court date.

Yet, that didn’t stop one rioter from ditching his court appearance to celebrate his birthday in Dubai instead.

Perrie Fisher, a scaffolding business owner and father of one, was due in court but instead jetted off to the Middle East for a sun-soaked week, despite facing charges for violent rioting in Aldershot.

The judge’s response? A 29-month prison sentence.

‎Follow the Filipino Times channel on WhatsApp by clicking here.

As a result, the 29-year-old Fisher was detained by police the moment he set foot at Gatwick for being involved in a protest outside a hotel where migrants sought asylum.

According to reports, Fisher threw a scooter and bicycle wheels and kicked footballs at the building’s windows while draped in an England flag. Moreover, he shouted abuse at migrants inside the hotel, causing them ‘great fear.’

Fisher is a scaffolding business owner and a father of one. He was involved in an anti-immigration riot a couple of days after the murder of three young girls. Due to disinformation about the attacker’s identity, people started violent anti-immigration protests, which Fisher joined.

The anti-immigration riot was sparked by misinformation about the attacker’s identity in the wake of the tragic murder of three young girls.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino54 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Ybeth Photo 35

Experience world-class travel with China Southern Airlines

4 mins ago
Ybeth Photo 34

SB19, BINI to receive awards, perform at Seoul’s Billboard K Power 100

2 hours ago
HONOR IFA 2024

IFA 2024: The next big thing is here

3 hours ago
risa hontiveros calls out fake posts about her

‘Wala akong kaibigan na pekeng Pil’: Risa Hontiveros denies ties with Alice Guo

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button