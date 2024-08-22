Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

House of Representatives cites Harry Roque in contempt

The House of Representatives has cited former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque in contempt for lying about his non-attendance to a committee hearing by the lower house.

Roque said he has a scheduled court hearing today but lawmakers found out that there was none.

Rep. Ron Salo (KABAYAN Party-List) filed a motion with the House Quad-Commitee to cite the former human rights lawyer for lying to the House of Representatives.

The motion was carried overwhelmingly with only Rep. Paul Daza (NUP / 1st district Northern Samar) voicing an objection.

It’s still unclear what will be the penalty for Roque.

