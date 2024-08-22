Escudero says Hontiveros has rights to question Duterte’s budget

Senate President Chiz Escudero says that Senator Risa Hontiveros has the right to scrutinize the budget of Vice President Sara Duterte for 2025.

“May karapatan si Senator Risa na tanungin ‘yung mga tanong na pinukol niya kay Vice President Sara, at marapat na dapat lamang sagutin ‘yan ng sinumang head of agency na humaharap sa Senado at kamara kaugnay ng kanilang panukalang budget,” Escudero said in an ambush interview.

Hontiveros and Duterte had a heated exchange during the Senate subcommittee on finance hearing on the proposed P2.037-billion budget of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) for 2025.

Duterte accused Hontiveros of politicizing the matter when she was questioned about the P10 million budget request for a story book.

Duterte then added that Hontiveros asked for her help when she ran for senator in 2016.

“Personal na sa kanila ‘yun. Sa parte ko, hindi ko naman kasi ugali talaga na maningil ng kung ano mang utang o pa-utang na loob ng nagdaang panahon. Marahil sa ibang tao ay okay ‘yun,” he said.