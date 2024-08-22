Alice Guo seen in Kuala Lumpur- PAOCC

Dismissed mayor Alice Guo was reportedly spotted in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia based on a photo released by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) on Thursday.

PAOCC Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz said they receive the photo from a concerned citizen. It cannot be verified on when the photo was taken.

“PAOCC received a photo from a concerned citizen who happened to click a picture of dismissed Bamban mayor, Guo Hua Ping when she arrived in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia via Jetstar Asia Airways 686. The said flight originated from Denpasar, Bali,” Cruz said.

Latest reports received by the PAOCC said that Guo initially left for Indonesia.

“This picture confirms initial reports received by PAOCC from its counterparts that Guo Hua Ping fled to Indonesia initially and then landed in Kuala Lumpur. Latest reports indicate that she landed in Batam, Indonesia last August 18, 2024,” he added.